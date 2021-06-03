“New York, NYRA and other stakeholders in New York, not unlike California and some in Kentucky, have been leaders in pushing for this reform, and so I’m very hopeful to continue to work with them closely and whether it’s the collection processes or the labs or the results management process that they utilize,” U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis Tygart said. “Our hope is to borrow the good pieces that are there, to implement those into the program overall but obviously fill in the gaps because there’s a lot of gaps to be filled.”