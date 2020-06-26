“We are excited to see what Tiz the Law has in store on the track for the remainder of his 3-year-old year and beyond, and then look forward to his career as a stallion at Ashford,” said Jack Knowlton, managing partner of Sackatoga Stable.
Tiz the Law will eventually join Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify at Ashford Stud.
“From day one when he broke his maiden at Saratoga, we have been watching him closely and he has everything one looks for in a stallion prospect,” Coolmore America manager Dermot Ryan said. “Combined with his near-perfect race record, he’s very good looking and is a very well-bred individual.”
