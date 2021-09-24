For the elite athletes, the Berlin Marathon is a chance for personal glory on a course where more world records have been set than any other.
Ethiopia’s Hiwot Gebrekidan is favored in the women’s race after winning Milan this year with a personal best of 2:19:35 – the fastest time any woman has run a marathon in 2021.
Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele is the favorite for the men’s race. He came within two seconds of beating the record when he won the 2019 event in 2 hours, 1 minute, 41 seconds. Bekele, now 39, also won in 2016.
Compatriots Guye Adola, Tadu Abate, Olika Adugna, Tesfaye Lencho all have personal bests under 2:07, as do Kenyan rivals Eliud Kiptanui, Philemon Kacheran, Festus Talam, Michael Njenga and Japan’s Hidekazu Hijikata.
Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge set the world record of 2:01:39 in Berlin’s race in 2018. It was the seventh time the record was lowered in the German capital since Khalid Khannouchi’s then record of 2:05:38 at the London Marathon in 2002.
