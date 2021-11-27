Reigning World Cup overall doubles champions Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller of Austria are off the tour for what’s expected to be at least three weeks. Steu broke a foot in a training accident at Sochi this week — the second time a top luge athlete been felled by a broken foot on the Russian track this season. Mazdzer, the reigning Olympic men’s singles silver medalist, broke his foot in a training run there earlier this fall and is still dealing with the effects.