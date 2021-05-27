“It means really, really a lot for me, for my team, and for the people that always believe in me,” the 27-year-old Bettiol said. “It’s a gift that I want to go to my former agent, Mauro Battaglini, that passed away last year, and was like a second father for me, so this victory is for him that for sure he looks on me from the sky.”
The 231-kilometer (144-mile) route from Rovereto to Stradella was mainly flat but ended with a series of short climbs through the rolling Pavia winelands.
Rémi Cavagna appeared to be heading for the win after attacking on the approach to the fourth-category Castana climb and crossing with a 28-second advantage, but Bettiol had set off in pursuit and caught and passed the French time-trial champion with about seven kilometers remaining.
“The final was really hectic because a lot of guys looked at me, everybody were in my wheel, and I was sure that a strong guy like Rémi Cavagna would try something,” Bettiol said. “Fortunately the final was really, really strong and really, really hard, and I could use my legs ... and in the end I catch him, and I immediately attacked.”
Simone Consonni led the rest of the breakaway across, 17 seconds behind Bettiol. Nicolas Roche was third to complete an all-Italian podium.
Bernal crossed the line in the peloton, more than 23 minutes behind. The 2019 Tour de France champion maintained his lead of 2 minutes, 21 seconds over Damiano Caruso and 3:23 ahead of third-place Simon Yates.
“You can’t say you are overconfident because in just one bad day, you can lose everything,” Bernal said. “I have a lot of respect for the other guys and I need to be focused and just try do my best and that’s it.”
Friday’s 19th stage has been modified to bypass the top-category climb of the Mottarone after a cable car disaster there killed 14 people on Sunday. The new, slightly-shorter route nevertheless includes three categorized climbs — including a top-classed one to the finish — on the 166-kilometer (103-mile) leg from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera.
The Giro finishes on Sunday in Milan with an individual time trial.
