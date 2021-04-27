No player frustrated Texas fans last season more than tailback Bijan Robinson. Not because of anything he did, but because of Herman’s odd refusal to give him the ball more often. The five-star recruit lived up to it that billing by smashing the Texas record for yards-per-carry at a whopping 8.2. He gained 355 yards and averaged 18.7 per carry his last two games. But Robinson’s 86 carries over nine games was nearly 30 fewer than departed quarterback Sam Ehlinger, as Herman insisted on platooning tailbacks.