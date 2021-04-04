“It’s just a great confidence booster to this team,” said Zimmermann, who earned his first major league win. “I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year, so this 3-0 start is just the start — literally. But it feels great to get that 3-0 off the bat.”
Cedric Mullins led off a 5-for-5 day at the plate with a double, advanced on a single by Trey Mancini and scored on a single by Anthony Santander. Mancini and Santander scored on a double down the left field line by Maikel Franco to complete the three-run first inning.
In chasing starter Garrett Richards in the third inning, the Orioles sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs. Freddy Galvis had a bases-loaded walk, Austin Hays and Mancini had two-run doubles, Mullins scored on a wild pitch, and Ryan Mountcastle singled in the seventh run. Hays left the game during the inning with right hamstring discomfort and was replaced by Pat Valaika in left field.
“That was a great feeling,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “We had really good at-bats . . . a lot of really nice two-strike hitting, a lot of good situational hitting, and we left some runs out there early, too. But it’s nice to see guys up and down the order contribute.”
— Baltimore Sun