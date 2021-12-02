King helped form the Women’s Tennis Association in 1973. The WTA offered 55 tournaments in 29 countries and $179 million in prize money in 2019. She also created the Women’s Sports Foundation, World TeamTennis and the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative.
Recent Muhammad Ali Legacy Award recipients include Lebron James (2020), Warrick Dunn (2019), John Cena (2018) and Colin Kaepernick (2017).
The Sports Illustrated Awards, hosted by DJ Khaled and Cari Champion, will recognize athletes, teams and the SI Sportsperson of the Year.
____
