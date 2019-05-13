Bishop Ireton’s Reilly Casey received a pass by the crease in the second half of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference girls’ lacrosse championship game and found herself one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Calmly, she twisted her body away from the net and threw the ball behind her back for her third goal of the night. The move drew “Ooohs” from the crowd and energized the Cardinals’ sideline.

“I practice that shot a lot,” Casey said. “It’s just something I’ve been doing since eighth grade. I love to do it. I’m always ready for the opportunity when it comes.”

As her team’s main facilitator, Casey is known more for assisting teammates than scoring goals. But her all-around offensive skills were on display Monday, when her four-goal, four-assist performance propelled No. 4 Bishop Ireton to an 11-7 victory over Good Counsel at Ludwig Field in College Park.

The two teams have combined to win nine of the past 10 conference championships, but the Cardinals (15-5) have dominated the latter half of this decade and have now won four consecutive titles and five of the past six. And this one was Casey’s show from the onset.

Her opening goal set the tone, and junior Aubrey Williams won the ensuing draw and took it all the way for another goal nine seconds later. Shortly thereafter, Casey found senior Briana Lantuh in two consecutive possessions to give Ireton a 5-1 lead.

“We always are looking for those feeds,” Lantuh said. “That’s one of our first options. We get a lot of good points from that.”

“I have great chemistry with all the girls,” Casey said. “I can just give them a look and they’ll go, and I can get it in that tight spot.”

For the first 15 minutes, the Falcons (13-8) had a tough time penetrating the Cardinals’ zone defense. But led by sophomore Gracie Smith’s three goals and one assist in the first half, the Falcons entered intermission down just 7-5.

By halftime, Casey had three assists to tie the single-season program record she set last year. Less than a minute into the second half, the North Carolina commit found a cutting Sydney Foster for her fourth assist of the game and 93rd of the season for the new record. Foster had a hat trick Monday, while Lantuh scored twice.

The Falcons’ attempt at a late comeback was negated by Ireton sophomore goalie Ashley Bowan. She made six saves, many of which came in the waning minutes.

Though the Ireton players celebrated their win with a Gatorade shower on Coach Rick Sofield and by shouting “Four-peat,” their season is not over yet. The Cardinals play Paul VI in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament Tuesday.

“They’ll enjoy this tonight and have it up on Instagram pictures,” Sofield said. “But they know tomorrow, it’s back to business.”