It was the first Boat Race held over the 4.2-mile (6.8-kilometer) stretch of the River Thames in southwest London since 2019 because of the pandemic. The 2020 race was cancelled and the 2021 edition event took place on the Great Ouse in Ely, without fans, because of coronavirus restrictions.
Cambridge leads the rivalry 85-81.
In the women’s race, staged on the same course, Cambridge won for the fifth straight time and in a record time of 18 minutes, 22.9 seconds.
