— May 9, 2021. Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test for an excessive amount of the corticosteroid betamethasone, which is sometimes used to treat pain and inflammation in horses. Betamethasone is allowed in Kentucky, though a stricter level of detection replaced the allowable threshold of 10 picograms per milliliter last year. Medina Spirit’s betamethasone level in the postrace sample was 21 picograms per milliliter. Rules in the state of Kentucky limits the use of the steroid to 14 days or more before a race. Any level of detection on race day is a violation.