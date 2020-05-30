Earlier in 1956 he successfully defended his AAU 100-yard title and swept the sprints for Abilene Christian at the national college championships. He was honored as “Sportsman of the Year” by Sports Illustrated, and won the AAU’s James E. Sullivan Award the following year.
Morrow spent most of his life in the Rio Grande Valley along the Gulf of Mexico near the Mexican border. He was born in Harlingen and grew up in San Benito. He starred in track and football at San Benito High School, where the football stadium is named Bobby Morrow Stadium.
“Mr. Morrow’s legacy will live on forever in San Benito,” the San Benito school district said on Facebook.
Morrow was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1989.
