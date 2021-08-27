Not being able to compete at these Olympics, Humphries told the IOC, would mean that she would again “being a victim of abusive processes” of the Canadian program and the time it took for her to be released from that team. It would also mean that the best women’s bobsledder in the world and one of the most decorated in the sport’s history would not be at the games, all stemming from how she said she no longer felt safe being part of the Canadian program and decided to compete for the U.S.