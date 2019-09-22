The Aztecs opened the game with a 16-play, 70-yard drive to took more than seven minutes off the clock but had to settle for Matt Araiza’s 22-yard field goal. After Utah State went three-and-out, Bond picked off a pass and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-3 with 6:00 minutes left in the first quarter and SDSU (3-1) trailed the rest of the way.

Trailing by 20 going into the fourth quarter, Ryan Agnew’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Smith capped a 13-play, 79-yard drive and cut San Diego State’s deficit to 23-10 with 10 minutes to go. The defense forced the Aggies to punt and, on fourth-and-five, Agnew connected with Isaiah Richardson for a 49-yard TD to make it 23-17 with five minutes remaining.

Utah State moved to SDSU’s 25 and Eberle’s 42-yard field-goal attempt missed wide right with 1:18 to go but the Aggies’ defense held.

Agnew completed 20 of 37 passes for 281 yards with an interception.

