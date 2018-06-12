Boston’s Rafael Devers watches his two-run homer disappear over the fence in right field at Camden Yards in the third inning. The Red Sox went on to beat the Orioles, 6-4. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

After David Hess faced the Boston Red Sox last month at Fenway Park, he took many lessons from his second major league start, none more important than the fact that pitches left over the plate will easily leave the ballpark.

He allowed three homers that night, but in the three starts that followed, Hess was sharp, posting quality starts in each outing.

But facing the Red Sox again Tuesday night — this time at a half-filled Camden Yards — Hess wouldn’t get out of the fourth inning in the Baltimore Orioles’ 6-4 loss in the shortest outing of his brief major league tenure.

[Box score: Red Sox 6, Orioles 4]

The Orioles fell to 19-47 and have lost six straight games and 13 of their past 15. They are 1-8 against the Red Sox.

Hess allowed two homers Tuesday — a two-run shot to Rafael Devers in the second inning and a solo blast to Andrew Benintendi in the third — and allowed nine base runners (five hits and four walks).

In six big league starts, Hess has allowed eight homers, and 13 of the 15 runs he’s allowed have come by the home run.

After receiving an early lead on Joey Rickard’s leadoff homer in the bottom of the first, Hess gave it back in the top of the second. He issued a five-pitch walk to Xander Bogaerts, then elevated a 2-1 fastball to Devers that went over the fence in right.

Benintendi hit a 1-1 delivery in the third over the wall in center to put the Red Sox up 3-1. The Orioles scored in the bottom of the third on Danny Valencia’s single, but Hess failed to make it out of the fourth.