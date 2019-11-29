Just before the end of the session at a sunny Yas Marina circuit, Sebastian Vettel lost control of his Ferrari on Turn 19 and crashed into the barriers.

Earlier, Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo stalled with an engine failure, causing oil to leak onto the track.

There was a second practice session scheduled for later Friday.

