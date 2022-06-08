Boxing champ Inoue's home burglarized during Donaire fight

TOKYO — While Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue was winning his title bout against Nonito Donaire, burglars were breaking into his home.
“You saw the news, but what a disgusting thing to happen on a day of celebration,” Inoue said Wednesday on his Twitter account. “And so you all be careful, too.”
Police in the Kanagawa Prefecture, where Inoue’s home is located, declined comment.
Inoue (23-0, 20 KOs), who is known as the “Monster,” added Donaire’s WBC belt to his own WBA and IBF 118-pound straps with his fourth consecutive stoppage victory.
___
