Dante Cox defeated Varon Webb on Saturday at Maryland Live! Casino in front of co-workers from a bar on the same campus. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Dante Cox is accustomed to hearing his name called, even screamed, most weekend nights while tending bar at The Prime Rib restaurant inside Maryland Live Casino and Hotel in Hanover.

He’s known to pour a mean Manhattan, but loyal bar patrons at the high-end steakhouse especially appreciate Cox’s deft hand when crafting lemon drop shooters from a recipe he perfected through much trial and error.

But mixology is only part of Cox’s unconventional resume. The 28-year-old Elkridge resident also is in the nascent stages of a career in professional boxing, and in an unlikely twist, Cox’s latest bout just happened to take place on the other side of the casino separating The Prime Rib from the hotel’s grand ballroom.

In that 1,200-seat space this past Saturday night, Cox fought on the undercard as part of boxing’s debut at Maryland Live, which has been in operation since June 2012.

“I’ve got to imagine it’s pretty rare for a casino to have one of their own fighting,” said Mario Maesano, senior vice president for marketing at Maryland Live. “We have 3,000 employees, and they are, to all 3,000 people, suddenly Dante is a famous, popular superhero to everybody on campus here.

“He’s got the entire facility pulling for him. It’s pretty exciting.”



“The vibe was crazy,” Cox said. “I could hear everybody screaming. It was awesome.” (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Fighting for the third time as a professional, Cox made quick work of Varon Webb, whose corner requested a stoppage after the bell signaling the end of the third round. The fight was scheduled for four rounds, and following an uneventful Round 1, Cox began connecting with greater frequency and accuracy, forcing Webb to retreat.

During brief pauses of action in the ring, boisterous fans encouraged Cox to keep moving forward, using his jab to set up more damaging combinations.

“The energy was crazy,” Cox said. “The vibe was crazy. I could hear everybody screaming. It was awesome.”

By the third round, Cox (3-0, two knockouts) was landing combinations on the inside, including a straight right to the upper body that sent his opponent staggering backward, saved only by the ropes.

Moments later, Webb’s corner had seen enough, and referee Brent Bovell officially ended the proceedings, much to the delight of the near capacity crowd, many of whom rose to applaud the bartender-boxer in his second fight in two months as well as his second as a lightweight.

“After the first round when I saw his energy waning faster than expected, I just said, ‘I’m going to box him and see what happens,’ ” Cox said. “Next thing you know, I was thinking after the third round, if he comes back out, I’m going to hurt him because he’s so tired he can’t defend anything.”

A little more than one year into his professional boxing career, Cox continues to tweak his fighting style, and recalibrate his in-ring instincts, from when he spent several years in Las Vegas competing in mixed martial arts.

Cox moved there “on a whim,” he said, when he was 20 to pursue combat sports but not long after discovered opportunities for amateur bouts were sporadic at best. On top of that, friends back home kept telling Cox about the robust amateur boxing scene in the Washington metropolitan area.

Repeated prodding eventually convinced Cox, born in Germany to a military family, that returning to the national capital region was in his best interest from a boxing standpoint.

But fighting wasn’t going to pay all the bills, so Cox performed odd jobs until securing a position as a barback on the floor of the casino. Cox started on the overnight shift, which wasn’t exactly conducive to training, but he made it work by going to the gym in the morning, and sleeping, even for just a few hours, in the afternoon.

One of Cox’s managers on the casino floor moved to the same position at The Prime Rib and recommend Cox to be a barback at the restaurant. During his short time in that capacity, Cox observed closely how the bartenders went about their business, and they in turn often provided pointers on all aspects of the industry.

Before long, Cox earned a promotion to bartender, an occupation well suited to his sociable personality that allows him to strike up casual conversation with strangers.

“He’s fighting where he works, like how cool?” said Tony Jeter, a former fighter and Cox sparring partner turned founder and president of Odenton-based Jeter Promotions, which assembled Saturday night’s card televised on CBS Sports Network. “That’s phenomenal, and I think Maryland Live really supports Dante. He’s a good kid all the way around. Really excited for him.”

Cox indicated he hopes to fight again in the fall, perhaps in a six-round bout. His first three fights were scheduled for four rounds, although neither of his past two went the distance.

In the more immediate future, Cox is temporarily trading in his red boxing trunks and the red robe he wore during his walk to the ring — color-appropriate attire for a fighter nicknamed “Red Comet” — for a gray and black polo and black trousers, his bartending uniform.

His next shift is Tuesday.

“Nothing is as fun as training, but it works for now,” Cox said of his bartending gig. “It keeps me mentally stimulated. I’ve got to move around. I’ve got interact with people, so it’s good for me right now, definitely.”