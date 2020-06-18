1936 — German heavyweight boxer Max Schmeling knocks out previously unbeaten Joe Louis in the 12th round. Schmeling’s victory sets off a propaganda war between the Nazi regime and the United States on the eve of World War II.

1954 — Ed Furgol edges Gene Littler by one stroke to win the U.S. Open, the first golf tournament to be televised nationally.

1955 — Jack Fleck beats Ben Hogan by three strokes in a playoff round to win the U.S. Open.

1977 — Hubert Green wins the U.S. Open by one stroke over Lou Graham.

1986 — Len Bias, the second pick in the NBA draft made by the Boston Celtics two days before, dies of a heart attack induced by cocaine use.

1992 — Evander Holyfield wins a unanimous decision over Larry Holmes to remain unbeaten and retain the undisputed heavyweight title.

1999 — Dallas wins its first Stanley Cup, as Brett Hull’s controversial goal at 14:51 of the third overtime gives the Stars a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6.

2005 — Michael Campbell answers every challenge Tiger Woods throws his way for a two-shot victory in the U.S. Open. Campbell has clutch par saves and a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that proves to be the knockout punch. Retief Goosen, the two-time U.S. Open champion, turns in a collapse that ranks among the greatest in major championship history. He loses his three-shot lead in three holes and closes with an 81 to tie for 11th at 8 over.

2005 — Michelin advises the 14 cars it supplies that its tires are unsafe for the final banked turn for the Formula One race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Unable to forge a compromise, all 14 Michelin teams duck off the track after the warmup lap, leaving winner Michael Schumacher and the five other drivers who use Bridgestone tires to race among themselves.

2006 — Cam Ward stops nearly everything giving the Carolina Hurricanes their first Stanley Cup title with a 3-1 victory over Edmonton in Game 7. Aaron Ward and Frantisek Kaberle, each six-goal scorers during the regular season, score goals for the Hurricanes.

2011 — Rory McIlroy runs away with the U.S. Open title, winning by eight shots and breaking the tournament scoring record by a whopping four strokes. McIlroy shoots a 2-under 69 to close the four days at Congressional in Bethesda, Md. at 16-under 268. The 22-year-old from Northern Ireland is the third player in U.S. Open history to break 70 in all four rounds.

2014 — Stacy Lewis plays bogey-free on a shorter, but equally tough Pinehurst No. 2 to take a one-shot lead over Michelle Wie in the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open. Eleven-year-old Lucy Li holds her own — at least over 15 holes. The youngest qualifier in Women’s Open history has a triple bogey and two double bogeys in a round of 78. Li shoots another 78 the next day and misses the cut.

