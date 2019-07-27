Gervonta Davis, left, misses with a left hook in the second round of his bout against Ricardo Nunez in Baltimore. Davis was via TKO. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

Gervonta Davis grew up in West Baltimore, where, he recently recalled, gun violence claimed the lives several of his childhood friends. He was able to avoid becoming a victim himself, he said, thanks to taking up boxing at an early age, keeping him in the gym and off the streets.

On Saturday night, the World Boxing Association 130-pound champion, with promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr. watching from ringside, fought professionally for the first time in his hometown, defeating Richard Nunez via second-round technical knockout in the first world title bout in Charm City in nearly five decades.

A straight left badly hurt Nunez, and Davis (22-0) backed up that devastating punch with several combinations before referee Harvey Dock stepped in between the fighters and halted the bout at 1:33 in front of announced 14,686 at Royal Farms Arena.

“You always have to be ready,” Davis said. Nunez “was not alert. He was holding, and I took my shot.”

The main event on Showtime’s Premier Boxing Champions card came less than a week after the deaths of two fighters from severe in-ring head trauma, shining an unflattering light on one of the few sports in which its participants deal regularly with potential life-threatening circumstances.

Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday, four days after losing to Subriel Matias in an 11-round stoppage during their International Boxing Federation 140-pound world title eliminator at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill.

The Russian-born contender collapsed outside the ring, began vomiting when placed on a stretcher and was transported to Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly.

There, he underwent surgery to relieve swelling on the brain. Surgeons also discovered massive bleeding when they removed a portion of his skull. Dadashev, 28, eventually succumbed to heart failure, leaving behind a wife and 2-year-old son.

Two days later, Argentine super-lightweight Hugo Alfredo Santillan died from similar injuries following his loss to Eduardo Javier Abreu in Buenos Aires. Santillan, 23, twice went into cardiorespiratory failure and passed away from cardiac arrest, according to a statement from attending physician Graciela Olocco.

Davis paused during a pre-fight news conference this week to pay respects to Dadashev, Santillan and their families, adding that despite those tragedies, the sport continues to save more lives than it takes, using himself, a product of foster care, as an example.

He also acknowledged them again after dispatching Nunez (21-3) for his 14th straight knockout.

“Thank God, and condolences to the two fighters who died this week,” Davis said. “But tonight we showed out. It was amazing to fight in front of my friends and family. It means a lot. This is not just a win for me but a win for Baltimore.”

The ringside timekeeper rang the bell 10 times as fans stood mostly in silence shortly before the main event in memory of Dadashev, Santillan and former unified lightweight champion Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker, 55, who died last Sunday after an automobile struck him in Virginia Beach.

During Saturday night’s undercard, ringside medical staff and cornermen were particularly vigilant in examining fighters following stoppages before permitting them back to the dressing area, taking extra precautions on the heels of the deaths of Dadashev and Santillan.

The undercard included the District’s Kareem Martin, in his first fight at 140 pounds, beating Luis Avila via technical knockout when Dock stopped the proceedings following the third round of the scheduled eight-rounder.

Martin (13-2-1, four KOs) had been landing combinations virtually at will, backing up his jab with straight rights that got through cleanly time and again. Late in the third round, Martin connected with a flurry that wobbled Avila (8-14-3, five KOs) in the corner moments before the bell sounded.

After consulting with the ringside physician and Avila’s corner, Dock waved his arms for the stoppage. Avila was able to walk back to the dressing area under his own power.