Bellator hasn’t held an event since Feb. 22 in Dublin. The U.S.-based promotion elected not to rush back to competition while the pandemic shut down transportation and national borders.
Most major MMA promotions are already back in action, or at least ramping up to their returns. The UFC took only eight weeks off before returning May 9, and it will stage its 10th event since that pause on Thursday morning in Abu Dhabi.
Invicta returned two weeks ago, and One Championship has already announced its full-scale return for July 31 in Bangkok. Combate Americas will hold three shows in a closed TV studio in Miami starting Aug. 28.
