Day, 27, from Freeport, New York, was instantly knocked out and it wasn’t clear if he regained consciousness. He was treated by a doctor in the ring and then was rushed off on a stretcher by paramedics and transported to the hospital.
Day was knocked down twice earlier in the fight. The promoter, Matchroom Boxing, did not have any immediate updates on Day’s condition.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD