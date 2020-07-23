The WBO super middleweight champion admitted at the time he made “a silly mistake” and his promoter Eddie Hearn described the clip as “idiotic” and “unacceptable.” He was also heavily criticized by domestic abuse charities.
His licence was suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control which, after a hearing on Wednesday, found Saunders guilty of misconduct and ordered his fine to be donated to charities.
However, he was cleared to fight, the BBBofC said in a brief statement on Thursday.
Following the backlash from his video, Saunders announced he would donate 25,000 pounds to a domestic abuse charity.
Saunders, who is unbeaten in 29 fights, was close to agreeing to fight Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in Las Vegas in May before the COVID-19 outbreak.
This week’s hearing was Saunders’ latest scrape with the BBBofC, which fined him 100,000 pounds in September 2018 after another social media video where Saunders encouraged a woman to perform a sex act in exchange for 150 pounds worth of drugs.
