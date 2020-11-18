Neither man has fought since last November, when Alvarez (53-1-2) stopped Sergey Kovalev in 11 rounds to take the WBO light heavyweight belt. Smith (27-0) won a unanimous decision over John Ryder in his hometown of Liverpool.
“I’ve been wanting a big fight since becoming world champion,” the 30-year-old Smith said in a statement, “so I’m pleased that during these challenging times we can deliver to the fans a fight between the very best in the division.
“I truly believe I beat him and will prove that 168 lbs. is my division.”
The 30-year-old Alvarez, whose only loss was to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013, wrote on his Instagram account that he’s “ready more than ever.”
“The wait has been long but I promise it will be worth it,” the Mexican fighter wrote.
