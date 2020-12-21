She was stripped of both medals and banned.
At her appeal in September, she claimed unintentional contamination at the Pan Am Games from her roommate or supporters. But the CAS panel said she failed to prove it.
Silva was the first Brazilian woman to win a judo world championship in 2013, and the first Brazilian woman to win an Olympic gold medal in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.
