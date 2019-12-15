NEW YORK — Terence Crawford knocked down Egidijus Kavaliauskas three times before stopping him in the ninth round Saturday night to remain unbeaten and defend his welterweight title.

Kavaliauskas had never been knocked down as a pro and Crawford said this week he couldn’t recall even seeing him hurt. But Crawford dropped the challenger once in the seventh round and twice more in the ninth before referee Ricky Gonzalez stopped it at 44 seconds of the round.