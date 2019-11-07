MIAMI — A former Cuban Olympic wrestling champion and pro mixed-martial arts fighter has been convicted of helping to arrange the killing of a South Florida interior designer.

The Miami Herald reports 48-year-old Alexis Vila Perdomo was found guilty Thursday of conspiracy to commit murder. He faces up to 30 years in prison at sentencing Dec. 3. An associate believed to have carried out the slaying, 63-year-old Roberto Isaac, was convicted of second-degree murder and faces a possible life sentence.