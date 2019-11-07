Authorities say Camilo Salazar’s mutilated body was found in a field near the Everglades in June 2011. Prosecutors say Manuel Marin, a former owner of a regional supermarket chain, ordered the slaying because Salazar had been sleeping with Marin’s wife.
Marin fled to Spain after the killing but was later arrested. His trial is set for next year.
