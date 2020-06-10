Gvozdyk retained the belt in his first title defense when Doudou Ngumbu suffered a leg injury, but lost it last year in a stoppage loss to Russian fighter Artur Beterbiev. That was Gvozdyk’s only loss of a 17-1 pro career.
Gvozdyk also won a bronze medal for Ukraine at light heavyweight at the 2012 Olympics.
Gvozdyk has previously spoken of his interest in moving into business and told Ukrainian website Tribuna last year that he would “never say never” to politics.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.