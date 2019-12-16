The 31-year-old Fury fought to a draw with Wilder in Los Angeles last December. They are expected to fight again in February, although the bout has not been officially announced.

Davison helped Fury recover from mental health and addiction issues that affected him after beating Wladimir Klitschko to become world heavyweight champion in 2015.

“Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers, which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end,” Davison wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

