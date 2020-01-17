Because Gadelha made weight at 115 1/2 pounds, the weight difference between the competitors was too big to allow the fight to go on with a financial penalty for Grasso (11-3). Strawweight fighters must be only 3 pounds apart at the weigh-in to allow such a consideration, according to the commission.

Gadelha (17-4) fought for the strawweight title in 2016. The Brazilian veteran has won four of her six bouts since, including a victory over Randa Markos last July in Las Vegas in her most recent action.

Grasso also missed weight for a bout against Markos in August 2017. She has lost two of her last three fights, including a decision loss to Carla Esparza last September in her native Mexico.

Gadelha and Grasso were scheduled for the second fight on the five-bout main card at T-Mobile Arena. The UFC didn’t immediately announce the replacement fight.

UFC 246 is headlined by Conor McGregor’s return to the cage against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight bout.

