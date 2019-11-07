The three judges scored the bout 116-111, 117-109, 114-113 in favor of Inoue, who improved to 19-0 with 16 knockouts. Donaire, who is from the Philippines, dropped to 40-6 with 26 KOs.

Donaire opened a cut above Inoue’s right eye with a left hook in the second round. He was in control until the fifth when Inoue landed a right hook to the jaw, stunning the WBA and WBC world bantamweight title holder and seizing momentum.

On the undercard, Nordine Oubaali of France (17-0, 12 KOs) defeated Inoue’s younger brother, Takuma Inoue (13-1, three KOs), by unanimous decision to retain his WBC bantamweight title.

