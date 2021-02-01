Davis initially vowed to wait at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but changed his mind in recent months as the Olympics’ future grew more tenuous. Olympic organizers have vowed the games will go on despite mounting concerns about safety.
Davis who will turn 22 the day after his pro debut, is a former Golden Gloves champion and a World Championships silver medalist. He will fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens before Alvarez’s mandatory title defense against Avni Yildirim.
“Keyshawn is one of the hottest young fighters in the States and is bound to be a big hit in the pro ranks,” Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn said.
USA Boxing formally removed Davis from the Olympic qualification team last week, saying he had violated selection procedures. Bay Area fighter Charlie Sheehy will take Davis’ place at 63 kg (139 pounds) in an attempt to qualify for Tokyo later this year.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.