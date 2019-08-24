CHELYABINSK, Russia — Sergey Kovalev knocked out Anthony Yarde on Saturday to retain the WBO light-heavyweight title in his first defense since winning back the belt in February.

Kovalev was rocked by shots from the British challenger in the eighth round but Yarde tired, allowing Kovalev to floor him with a left jab in the 11th.

After Yarde’s eighth-round flurry of heavy shots, Kovalev’s trainer Buddy McGirt warned the Russian veteran he would throw in the towel if he kept taking punishment.

However, the previously unbeaten Yarde (18-1) hadn’t previously gone beyond seven rounds and appeared exhausted in the latter stages.

It was Kovalev’s 16th consecutive world title fight. He lost his belt to Eleider Alvarez in August 2018 but won it back in a rematch six months later.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.