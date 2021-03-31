Univision will air 30 live Combate Global events during each year of the new deal, starting April 9.
Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren says he is rebranding his promotion to reflect the addition of fighters from outside the U.S. and Latin America, and to emphasize the importance of competitors fighting for their countries.
As part of the media rights deal, many Combate fight shows will be preceded by high-profile soccer matches. TUDN, Univision’s sports programming division, carries Liga MX matches and many international tournaments.
MMA has yet to match boxing in the overall attention of Latino combat sports fans, but Combate has made steady progress over the past decade anchored in its extensive exposure on Spanish-language U.S. media. Late-night Combate shows have attracted relatively large audiences in the U.S., regularly ranking as the highest-rated Spanish-language programs on television during the time period.
