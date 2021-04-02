After several minutes, the finger was ultimately discovered inside Pliev’s glove, Haydak said.
Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he tore 50% of the tendon on the finger, and he may need another procedure.
His opponent, Devin Goodale, was ruled the winner by TKO. Pliev, though, said he will appeal the decision to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, claiming Goodale illegally grabbed his gloves during the bout.
Pliev, 37, is a native of Russia who competed in the 2012 Olympics as a wrestler for Canada.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.