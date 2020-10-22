Paying spectators have been locked out of events in Singapore since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered sports in March.
Fighters and trainers from 18 countries will be involved in the mixed martial arts promotion, with four world titles on the card and strict social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions in place for spectators.
In the main event, Aung La N Sang of Myanmar will put his One Middleweight world title on the line against unbeaten top contender Reinier de Ridder of Netherlands.
Australia-based Martin Nguyen will put be attempting to defend his One featherweight world title against U.S.-based Thanh Le.
The Asia-based One Championship hasn’t held an event featuring fans and its top athletes since late February.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.