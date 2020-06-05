Rademacher won gold in Australia by knocking out Russian Lev Mukhim in the title match. A college lineman at Washington State, Rademacher then set out to win the heavyweight belt as a pro and persuaded Patterson to fight him.
Rademacher knocked down Patterson in the second round, but then took a pummeling and was eventually counted out in the sixth round after being dropped seven times. Rademacher is the only boxer to fight for the heavyweight title in his pro debut.
Rademacher was intensely proud of his Olympic title and carried his gold medal to events, where he shared it with crowds.
Thomas Peter “Pete” Rademacher was born in Tieton, Washington, and took up boxing while serving in the military. He spent most of his life in Medina, some 30 miles south of Cleveland.
Rademacher and his wife, Margaret, were married 57 years before her death in 2007. The couple had three daughters, Susan, Helen and Margo.
