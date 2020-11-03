“Firstly we want to wish Alexander Povetkin a speedy recovery,” Hearn said in a statement. “This is a challenging time for shows. There will be lots of ups and downs over the next few months. We look forward to the fight happening in late January.”
Povetkin, an Olympic gold medalist with a 36-2-1 pro record, knocked out Whyte (27-2) in their first fight in August. Povetkin’s only losses came when he fought for heavyweight titles against Wladimir Klitschko in 2013 and Anthony Joshua in 2018.
