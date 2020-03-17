Mayweather, whose nickname was the “Black Mamba,” held titles at 130 and 140 pounds in a pro career that spanned 72 fights. A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, he fought such names as Julio Cesar Chavez and Pernell Whitaker and was 59-13 with 35 knockouts in an 18-year career that began in 1981.
Mayweather was a colorful figure in the boxing world, winning titles but gaining more notoriety later as a trainer for his nephew. He was in the corner for some of Floyd Mayweather’s biggest fights.
Last week, Josie Harris, the mother of three of Mayweather’s children, was found dead in her car in front of her house in Valencia, California.
