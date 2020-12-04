Murray went down under a barrage of punches in the fourth round but appeared to have lost his balance and no knockdown was given.
Saunders extended his unbeaten record to 30-0. Murray fell to 39-6-1.
Saunders looked the classier fighter with superior hand speed, while Murray never troubled the champion but proved stubborn in his first fight in a year.
