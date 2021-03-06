With the win over Dicaire (17-1), Shields became the unified WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA super junior middleweight world champion.
Also Friday, Danielle Perkins (3-0) outpointed Monika Harrison (2-2) to win the WBC silver heavyweight championship, bantamweight Jamie Mitchell (6-0-2) stopped Noemi Bosques (12-16-3) in the fifth round, and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Marlen Esparza (9-1) outpointed Shelly Barnett (4-4-2) in another bantamweight fight.
