Jones, however, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct in connection with the dispute when he visited the club in April.

The case will be dismissed if he goes without violating the law for the next 90 days.

Denise White, a representative for Jones, said he is looking forward to training and being with his family.

Jones has defended his title twice this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD