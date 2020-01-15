Besputin told Russian news agency RIA Novosti he is “clean” and “this substance could get in through food or supplements.”

Besputin is based in California and is unbeaten with a 14-0 record. The win over Butaev in Monaco was his first pro fight outside the United States.

The WBA last month ordered Besputin to defend his title against Cuban Yordenis Ugas before March 29, but no date has been set.

