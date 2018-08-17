By industry standards, DeMarcus Corley is a relic. At 44, the District boxer who held a title belt more than 15 years ago and achieved national renown for nearly knocking down Floyd Mayweather Jr. has fought 83 times over a career spanning more than two decades, absorbing enough punishment to have retired long ago.

Still, the super lightweight nicknamed “Chop Chop” continues to fight. His punches may not land with the power and velocity of his youth, and he has lost three of his last four fights. But conviction to his craft keeps the former champion remarkably active, even against opponents half his age.

In this case, Corley (51-31-1, 28 knockouts) is set to face Forestville prospect Mykal Fox (17-0, four KOs), 22, Saturday night in the co-main event on the inaugural card at Maryland Live Casino in Hanover. The headline bout features Demond Nicholson (18-3-1, 17 KOs) of Laurel against Brazil’s Isaac Rodrigues (25-2, 20 KOs) for the World Boxing Council’s U.S. super middleweight title.

“I’m blessed,” said Corley, who made his pro debut in May 1996, less than a year after Fox was born. “I’m not going to lie, I never thought I’d still be fighting. I was just gifted to be able to fight for so long. There’s an art to it. Some people may not like the picture that you are painting, but it’s an art when you’re in there, to be able to do the things you do regardless of what age you are.”

The bout vs. Fox will be Corley’s fifth this year, an astonishingly robust level of activity for a fighter in his 20s much less his 40s. What’s more, his last three fights have gone the distance, with Corley amassing 34 rounds in four months.

The day after his last fight — a 12-round unanimous decision to Vivian Harris on July 21 in Memphis — Corley was driving back to the District when his mobile phone began to ring. One the other end was Tony Jeter, a fighter turned promoter offering Corley a spot on Saturday’s card to be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Corley accepted without hesitation, eagerly anticipating an opportunity to fight a short drive from his hometown. Not since 2014, when he defeated Daniel Attah in a 10-round unanimous decision at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, has Corley fought locally.

He has, however, been plenty busy internationally. Since April he has fought in Nigeria and Russia in addition to Memphis. Other stops over the past four years include Sweden, Denmark, Mexico, Jamaica and Guyana.

“You’ve got to stay ready,” Corley said. “You never know when that phone call is going to come.”

It was just such a circumstance that pushed Corley toward his first major world championship victory 17 years ago.

On June 26, 2001, Corley received a telephone call inquiring as to his availability to fight five days later in Las Vegas. At the time he was staying at his mother’s apartment in Kenilworth, Md.

And this wasn’t going to be any ordinary bout. Because of a medical issue that had forced Ener Julio to relinquish the World Boxing Organization 140-pound belt, promoters were seeking a replacement at the 11th hour to meet Felix Flores for the vacant title.

The short notice had virtually no impact on Corley’s punching power, footwork or quickness. A first-round knockout capped his masterful showing, and seven months later, Corley defeated Julio to retain the belt and complete a contractual obligation from the Flores fight.

Two years later and only months after the drug-related shooting death of his brother Michael, Corley was back in Las Vegas to defend his belt against Zab Judah in what would be his most lucrative paycheck ($150,000) to date. He lost in a 10-round split decision.

Ten months after the Judah fight, Corley lost to Mayweather but became part of an exclusive collection of fighters to have wobbled over one of the most decorated boxers in history. Mayweather retired last year at age 40 with a 50-0 record and multiple world championships in five divisions.

The punch was a hard right in the fourth round that sent Mayweather into the ropes, barely able to maintain his balance as Corley continued to apply pressure by working the body.

A loss to Miguel Cotto in 2005 was Corley’s last fight against a highly regarded opponent until 2010, when he lost to Marcos Maidana in yet another unanimous decision. Yet there have been dozens more bouts — Saturday will be his 21st since turning 40.

“I got a lot of respect for him,” Fox said of Corley. “He’s been where every other fighter on this card, he’s been where we all want to go. Got to respect that.”

When the time does come to retire, Corley said he plans to continue his association with boxing in a promotional role, as well as mentoring the next generation of fighters.

He also indicated he’s working on a clothing line, an industry in which Corley initially became interested after learning to sew as part of a home economics class at H.D. Woodson High School. During a three-year sabbatical from boxing following a loss in the 1992 Olympic trials, Corley became a dressmaker to support himself financially.

In 1995, Corley resumed his amateur boxing career and won a national Golden Gloves title at 140 pounds. One year later, he made his professional debut in the District.

“I just take my hat off to the sport of boxing for changing my life because without boxing, I wouldn’t be here today,” Corley said. “I’d be in jail or even dead because the streets were there, and I loved the sport so much, I stayed in the gym compared to hanging out with my friends.

“That’s why I work continuously so hard because my legacy has to be where I want it.”