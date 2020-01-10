Lake Braddock beat Robinson, 62-56, and Metress went home with a plaque and a shirt soaked with water from the postgame celebration. As he took down another opponent, his three former players chatted as if they had seen this game before.

On Valentine’s Day 2013, Sica, Gregorits and Nice were juniors on a Lake Braddock team that opened district play against a W.T. Woodson team both more talented and more decorated. Metress’s group had lost the first two matchups, 56-45 and 65-48. When they met again, Metress used what Sica called one of the best game plans he’d ever seen.

Lake Braddock would keep the point guard at half court on offense, the alumni recalled, and essentially let its more skilled power forwards play one-on-one isolation games with their defenders.

At the other end, Woodson countered with a sharpshooter named Tommy Stepka — “that’s his name,” Sica said with a smile as Gregorits recounted. Stepka, the three men figured, was a great shooter but not an elite driver. So Metress put a box-and-one on him and made him dribble.

The Bruins won, 57-54.

Gregorits had never seen a game plan quite like it, and he never would again.

“We only did it for that game, and we won the game,” he remembered.

In a way, the manner in which Lake Braddock won Metress’s 500th was a testament to his coaching. The Bruins (8-3, 1-0 Patriot District) didn’t play like themselves, scoring their second-lowest total of the season but matching their season low for points allowed. A team typically fueled by fast-break shots and steals and three-pointers instead gained the edge by dumping the ball into the paint for center David Solomon, who finished with 18 points. The Bruins didn’t make a three-pointer in the second half, but they survived.

Metress began coaching in 1991 at Hayfield before going to Lake Braddock in 2001.

Metress downplayed his accomplishment afterward, quipping, “Glad to get it out of the way,” and, “No coach I’ve ever seen has come onto the court and hit a shot to win a game,” and, “Every coach wins their 100th and their 200th, 300th, 400th, 500th, and they always think they’re not going to win 501.”

Someday, he will take some time to think about that number. For now, he said: “You don’t worry about the ones you’ve already won. You just kind of give those up, and you try to move on.”