Oakland Mills' Daeshawn Eaton drives the lane against Wilde Lake's Will Zimmerman in the first half. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

The last time Oakland Mills’s Daeshawn Eaton played against Wilde Lake, he watched a shot heaved by an opposing player from beyond half court bounce off the backboard and in for a game-winner.

For nearly two months, the scene of Wilde Lake’s desperation shot and celebration on the Oakland Mills court repeated inside Eaton’s head. So when the two teams faced each other again Friday night, it was time for revenge.

“I just wanted to get payback. That last shot wasn’t supposed to happen,” Eaton said.

Perhaps fittingly in this crosstown rivalry, a similarly thrilling ending occurred again. With 6.8 seconds left and Oakland Mills ahead by three points, Wilde Lake’s Trea Keys dribbled the length of the court and fired up a three from the right wing. This time, however, the ball ricocheted off the rim, sealing a 67-64 win in Columbia for the Scorpions (14-4, 10-3).

“I was hoping and praying it didn’t happen again,” Eaton said.

“I thought it was going to go in,” Oakland Mills guard Truth Norton said.



Scorpions fans and players celebrate on their opponent’s court after a 67-64 win Friday night in Columbia. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

When the ball bounced off, the visiting Oakland Mills fans stormed the court, just like Wilde Lake fans did on Dec. 14.

“Every time we play Wilde Lake, it comes down to something crazy,” Oakland Mills Coach Jonathan Browne said. “There’s never a dull moment. It’s always going to be a close game.”

Wilde Lake had the momentum early in the game, thanks to stingy, full-court pressure defense, which resulted in multiple breakaway dunks by Marc Marshall. With Eaton sitting on the bench in foul trouble, Oakland Mills seemed to be in a tough spot.

“He sat for most of the first half, which didn’t make me feel very comfortable,” Browne said. “When Daeshawn’s on the bench, we ask a lot from everybody else.”

Led by Norton, the bench answered Browne’s calling and scored 16 of the team’s 20 points in the second quarter. Norton had 13 of his 16 points, including three three-pointers, in the first half.

Eaton returned in the second half and took over the game. He scored 19 of his 23 points after the break, including several Euro step moves around defenders.

“I work on it every night,” Eaton said of the move, popularized by NBA great Manu Ginobili. “They couldn’t guard me in the post, so I utilized that.”

Wilde Lake (12-5, 9-3) and Oakland Mills are now tied in the loss column within Howard County play. Both sit behind Atholton, which is in first place after beating Reservoir on Friday. With just a handful of games remaining, a wild ending to the regular season is expected.

“There has been the greatest parity in the county this year,” Browne said. “On any given night, any team can beat anyone. At the end of the day, you got to take care of the ball and make plays. And tonight, we just made a few more plays.”