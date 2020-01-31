That sums up how this winning streak is going for the Titans.

Couple Henderson’s miracle shot with a pair of three-point attempts by West Potomac that traversed the rim and bounced out, and the Titans might just have luck on their side. They’ve won five in a row, none more impressive than their 57-51 home upset of West Potomac.

Seventeen days earlier, T.C. Williams (12-4, 5-2 Gunston District) went scoreless in the second quarter, trailed 28-9 at halftime and lost by 17 against the Wolverines (14-5, 6-1), who have established themselves as the league’s top team. On Friday night, the Titans worked harder.

With two weeks left in the regular season, that might not be enough to change the No. 1 seed line. But Coach Darryl Prue said: “If we play this kind of effort . . .” and then he paused. “I think we’ve got a pretty good chance of, you know, winning some more games in a row.”

Senior Torrence Horton led the team with 15 points, and the Titans got 21 from their bench.

Their energizer is senior Ricardo Ross, the athlete they turn loose on defense. His mind-set?

“Kill everything in front of me,” he said.

On Friday, they missed five straight free throws, three on the front end of a one-and-one, down the stretch. When West Potomac started a fast break with a chance to pull within one in the final minute, Ross caught up and poked the ball away.

That’s the mojo surrounding this team. They are tough but not overconfident.

“I feel like we just have a lot of dogs on our team,” Horton said.

They have a rallying cry, playing for senior Tobias Kargbo, who injured his wrist before the season and just found out his high school career is over.

They work tirelessly, pushed by their coach. But after a signature win Friday, practice Saturday was canceled.

“In my mind,” Prue recalled, “I said if they won two this week, I was going to give them the day off.”