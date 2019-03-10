Coach Brendan O’Connell and guard Quinton Mincey will lead Eleanor Roosevelt against Dulaney in the Maryland 4A semifinals Thursday. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

After this past weekend, there is only one area postseason tournament ongoing: the Maryland state playoffs. For teams such as Eleanor Roosevelt and Richard Montgomery, who have kept their seasons alive to this point, there could be championship glory around the corner.

Richard Montgomery earned what might have been the most dramatic win of the past week, beating Gaithersburg by two in overtime to advance to the Maryland 4A semis. Their only loss this season came on Jan. 28.

DeMatha picked up another postseason title, using a strong second half to take down Paul VI at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament. Rock Creek Christian Academy earned a title of their own on Thursday, winning the Capital Beltway league title.

[DeMatha’s win at Alhambra caps another wild year in the WCAC]

In Virginia, Lake Braddock and Freedom-South Riding couldn’t finish off their postseason runs, falling just short of a state title in Richmond.

1. DeMatha ( 33-5 ) Last ranked: 1

The Stags got revenge on St. John’s in the semifinals and then beat Paul VI in the title game to win the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament.

2. Wilson (31-9) LR: 2

The Tigers’ largest win streak this season lasted 11 games.

3. Gonzaga (28-9) LR: 3

In a rematch of the WCAC semifinals, the Eagles fell to Paul VI at the semifinals of the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament.

4. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (27-3) LR: 4

The Saints had a perfect postseason, winning the IAC and VISAA title s.

5. Eleanor Roosevelt (19-3) LR: 6

The Raiders will face Dulaney in the Maryland 4A semifinals Thursday.

6. Paul VI (27-9 ) LR: 8

The Panthers couldn’t hold on to a halftime lead at the Alhambra championship, losing to DeMatha, 60-51.

7. St. John’s (26-13) LR: 5

The Cadets earned two wins at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament.

8. Flint Hill (26-4) LR: 7

Georgetown commit Qudus Wahab dropped 35 points in the Huskies’ final game of the season, a loss to Episcopal in the VISAA tournament.

9. Sidwell Friends (25-7) LR: 9

The Quakers earned victories over teams from the WCAC, DCIAA, IAC and MAC this season.

10. Richard Montgomery ( 23-1 ) LR: 11

Djordje Orcev led the Rockets with 16 points in a 55-51 win over Walter Johnson.

11. Lake Braddock (25-4) LR: 10

The Bruins got down early and couldn’t climb back against Landstown in the Virginia Class 6 championship.

[Lake Braddock’s wild ride ends with loss in Class 6 boys’ title game]

12. Broadneck (22-5) LR: NR

The Bruins will face Richard Montgomery in the Maryland 4A semifinals Thursday.

13. Thomas Stone (22-4) LR: NR

The Cougars will face Patterson in the Maryland 2A state semifinals Friday.

14. Episcopal (19-10) LR: 16

The Maroon won eight of its final 10 games this season.

15. Freedom-South Riding (20-12) LR: 14

The Eagles fell to Maury, 57-49, in the Virginia Class 5 championship.

16. Potomac Falls (27-2) LR: 17

Both of the Panthers’ losses this season came against Freedom-South Riding

17. South County (19-7) LR: 18

Despite losing considerable talent to graduation, the Stallions returned to the state playoffs.

18. Gaithersburg (19-4) LR: 12

The Trojans’ season ended on a buzzer beater against Richard Montgomery.

19. St. Charles (19-5) LR: 13

The Spartans were bounced from the Maryland state playoffs by Baltimore power Poly.

20. Patriot (22-3) LR: 19

The Pioneers won their first 11 games of this season.

Dropped out: No. 15 Wise (18-6), No. 20 O’Connell (20-13)

On the bubble: Douglass, Reservoir, Rock Creek Christian Academy