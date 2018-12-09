It was a big weekend for basketball, as many public schools kicked off their seasons and some of the area’s best programs squared off with opponents from around the country.

Local teams had mixed results against some of the nationally recognized programs that came to the area. Every team in last week’s top five – DeMatha, Paul VI, Wilson, St. John’s and Gonzaga – fell to an out-of-town opponent this week.

In Maryland, Bethesda-Chevy Chase lost a season-opening heartbreaker to Churchill, and Eleanor Roosevelt picked up an impressive victory on the road.

Patriot and West Potomac look good against Virginia opponents early and South County took on some of Utah’s best teams out west.

1. DeMatha ( 4-1) Last ranked: 1

The Stags watched an early lead slip away in a 73-67 loss to IMG Academy.

2. Paul VI ( 4-1) LR: 2

Josiah Freeman had 26 points as the Panthers bounced back from a loss to Montverde by beating Nicolet (Wisc.) at National Hoopfest.

3. Wilson (2-1) LR: 3

The Tigers couldn’t keep up with Florida powerhouse IMG Academy in a 74-53 loss at National Hoopfest.

4. St. John’s (3-1) LR: 4

Casey Morsell’s 20 second-half points weren’t enough to lift the Cadets past Nicolet in a 62-60 loss.

5. O’Connell (3-1) LR: 6

The Knights seemed to have a big home win against Paul VI in hand but saw their lead slip away in the fourth quarter of a 56-53 loss.

6. Rock Creek Christian Academy (3-0) LR: 7

The Eagles kicked of their season with three double-digit victories over D.C. opponents.

7. Eleanor Roosevelt (1-0) LR: 8

The Raiders traveled to Arizona for the HoopHall West Showcase and earned a 77-66 win over Corona del Sol.

8. Gonzaga ( 3-2) LR: 5

The Eagles have lost early games to McNamara and Abington (Penn.), a stark contrast to last season when they suffered their first loss on Jan. 9.

9. Gaithersburg (2-0) LR: 12

The Trojans opened the season with wins over Wheaton and Rockville.

10. Flint Hill (4-1) LR: 11

A two-point loss to Sidwell Friends marred an otherwise promising start to the year for the Huskies.

11. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (3-1) LR: 16

The Saints played well in the Sleepy Thompson tournament, beating Benedictine and Episcopal.

12. South County (3-2) LR: 13

The Stallions fell to Wasatch Academy and Lone Peak, two of the top teams in Utah.

13. Patriot (5-0) LR: 20

Early wins over South Lakes and Freedom-South Riding are encouraging signs for the Pioneers.

14. Landon (5-0) LR: NR

Sophomore guard Kino Lilly had 22 points as the Bears beat St. Andrew’s, 58-55.

15. St. Andrew’s Episcopal (4-1) LR: NR

The Lions had three players in double figures in a 62-53 win over Georgetown Prep.

16. Georgetown Prep (2-2) LR: 9

Bishop Walsh and St. Andrew’s Episcopal handed the Little Hoyas their first losses of the season.

17. Old Mill (1-0) LR: 19

The Patriots started the year with a 23-point blowout of Glen Burnie.

18. McNamara (4-1) LR: NR

A year after going 11-18, the Mustangs already have impressive wins over Gonzaga and Bullis.

19. Bladensburg (1-0) LR: NR

Last year’s Maryland 4A finalists started their year with a win over CMIT-South.

20. West Potomac (4-0) LR: NR

Guard Daryl Mackey Jr. had 43 points and 19 rebounds in a win over South Lakes.

Dropped out: No. 10 Loudoun Valley (1-1), No. 14 Bethesda Chevy-Chase (0-1), No. 15 Friendship Tech (2-2), No. 17 Bullis (1-2), No. 18 Wise (0-1)

On the bubble: St. Charles, Bethesda Chevy-Chase, Paint Branch, Potomac Falls