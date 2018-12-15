LAFAYETTE, La. — DaQuan Bracey scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack and Louisiana Tech used a strong second half to defeat Louisiana-Lafayette 83-62 on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs (9-3) led 32-28 at halftime and began to pull away early in the second half, going on a 12-5 run for a 44-35 lead at the first media timeout. The momentum continued and the Bulldogs’ lead reached 60-41 with 11:26 remaining. LaTech led by at least 15 the rest of the game.

Anthony Duruji scored 15 points, JaColby Pemberton 14 and Amorie Archibald 13 for Louisiana Tech.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (7-4) were led by Malik Marquetti with 22 points and Marcus Stroman with 19 points.

It was ULL’s first loss to a team from Louisiana this season. The Ragin’ Cajuns entered with a five-game winning streak that included wins over Loyola (N.O.), Southern, New Orleans and Tulane.

